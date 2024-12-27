HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Short Interest Update

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance
OTCMKTS HVPQF opened at $32.00 on Friday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.
About HarbourVest Global Private Equity
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HarbourVest Global Private Equity
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.