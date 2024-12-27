HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Short Interest Update

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance

OTCMKTS HVPQF opened at $32.00 on Friday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

