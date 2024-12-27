Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Stock Price Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.22. 255,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 717,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
Harvest Health & Recreation Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.
Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile
Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harvest Health & Recreation
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- S&P 500 Earnings Set to Shine: January’s Critical Market Test
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.