HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Armon Dadgar Sells 17,800 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $609,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,042.04. This represents a 36.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,903 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,205,622.74.

On Friday, November 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,903 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $1,217,111.70.

On Monday, November 4th, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,709.44.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,214,273.28.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,214,991.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,073 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,654,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HashiCorp by 18.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,417,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HashiCorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,239,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,841,000 after purchasing an additional 282,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,142,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,533,000 after purchasing an additional 701,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

