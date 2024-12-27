HC Wainwright Weighs in on BTCS’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTCS)

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCSFree Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BTCS in a report released on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

BTCS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTCS opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCSFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of BTCS as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BTCS

In other BTCS news, Director Melanie Pump sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $76,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,735 shares in the company, valued at $135,185.15. This trade represents a 36.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

