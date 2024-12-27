HC Wainwright Weighs in on BTCS’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTCS)

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BTCS in a report released on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get BTCS alerts:

BTCS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTCS opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Buying and Selling at BTCS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BTCS Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTCS Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of BTCS as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BTCS news, Director Melanie Pump sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $76,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,735 shares in the company, valued at $135,185.15. This trade represents a 36.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

BTCS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.