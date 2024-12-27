Health Corp National Sells 28,147 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) insider Health Corp National sold 28,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $3,200,595.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,056,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,147,805.36. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

National HealthCare Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NHC opened at $111.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average is $122.04.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 6.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the third quarter worth $274,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 345.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 213.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also

