Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) VP Daniel B. Steadman Sells 3,407 Shares

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) VP Daniel B. Steadman sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $40,849.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,001.18. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ HNNA opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a current ratio of 17.39. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
