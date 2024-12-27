Herman E. Bulls Acquires 10,000 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,155.77. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

FLNC opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.39. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Baird R W lowered Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

