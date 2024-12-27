Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in December

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Hill & Smith Price Performance

Shares of HSHPF opened at $25.82 on Friday. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71.

