Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CEO Torben Ostergaard Sells 3,022 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $78,300.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,942.10. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Torben Ostergaard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Torben Ostergaard sold 2,092 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $55,354.32.
NYSE HIPO opened at $28.41 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $692.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.47.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.
