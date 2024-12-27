Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CEO Torben Ostergaard Sells 3,022 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $78,300.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,942.10. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Torben Ostergaard sold 2,092 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $55,354.32.

NYSE HIPO opened at $28.41 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $692.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hippo by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 35,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hippo by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hippo by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hippo by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

