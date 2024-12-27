HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.53. Approximately 749,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 728,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$537.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.80.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

