Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Update

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

