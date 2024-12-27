Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Update

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 8,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.
Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $33.56.
About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.