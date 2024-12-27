Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 13th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

