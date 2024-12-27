HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Lorrie M. Norrington Sells 572 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $394,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,930. This trade represents a 25.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $724.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $670.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.08. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $762.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,683.86, a PEG ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.23.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
