HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Director Lorrie M. Norrington Sells 572 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $394,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,930. This trade represents a 25.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $724.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $670.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.08. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $762.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,683.86, a PEG ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 525.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.23.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

