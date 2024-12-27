HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Acquires 1,300,000 Shares of Stock

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,687,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,579.30. The trade was a 11.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 4,411,764 shares of HWH International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.52.

HWH International Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWH opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. HWH International Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

HWH International Company Profile

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

