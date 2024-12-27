IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CTO David Wartell Sells 17,116 Shares

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) CTO David Wartell sold 17,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $806,334.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 176.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDT by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

