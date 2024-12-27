Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Short Interest Up 2,257.1% in December

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 2,257.1% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Immatics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMTXW opened at $0.18 on Friday. Immatics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.
About Immatics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Immatics
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.