Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Short Interest Up 2,257.1% in December

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 2,257.1% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Immatics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMTXW opened at $0.18 on Friday. Immatics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

