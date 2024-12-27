Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in December

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Informa Price Performance
IFJPY opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.
About Informa
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Informa
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.