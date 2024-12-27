Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in December

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IFJPY opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

