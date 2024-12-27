Insider Buying: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) Senior Officer Acquires 17,240 Shares of Stock

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guillermo Torre purchased 17,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,277.77.

CRDL opened at C$1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.65. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$4.26.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

