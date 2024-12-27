Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.86 per share, for a total transaction of $131,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,442.08. This represents a 13.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $209,365.00.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.10. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.02% and a return on equity of 48.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 143.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 62.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth $166,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

