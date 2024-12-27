Insider Buying: window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:true,allowCrossDeviceMapping:true,allowFirstPartyAds:true,allowSellPersonalInfo:true,canEmbedThirdPartyCont (LON:CAN) Insider Purchases 334,000 Shares of Stock

window.finNeoPageStart = Date.now();(function(){if(!window.YAHOO){window.YAHOO={}}; window.YAHOO.context={consent:{allowContentPersonalization:true,allowCrossDeviceMapping:true,allowFirstPartyAds:true,allowSellPersonalInfo:true,canEmbedThirdPartyCont (LON:CAN – Get Free Report) insider Maxime Saada acquired 334,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £657,980 ($824,536.34).

LON CAN opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.41) on Friday. The stock has a 12 month low of GBX 186.10 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.90 ($3.76).

Starting its life as a French subscription-TV channel 40 years ago, CANAL+ today is a global media and entertainment company with a brand recognised worldwide amongst the Top 50 Most Valuable French Brands, globally (source: Kantar Brandz, 2023). It generates revenues in 195 countries and operates directly in 52 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the United States, with a total of approximately 9,000 employees worldwide.

