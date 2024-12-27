Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Sells 1,035 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total value of $646,326.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,586,026.21. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.2 %

AXON stock opened at $623.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $574.89 and its 200 day moving average is $426.30. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.72 and a 1-year high of $698.67.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 18.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AXON. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.