Insider Selling: Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $26,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,720. This trade represents a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bancroft Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BCV opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $18.64.
Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%.
About Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
