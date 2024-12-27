Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CEO Sells 120,513 Shares of Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. The trade was a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CarMax Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.