Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells 2,858 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total value of $1,041,140.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,201 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,242.29. This represents a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 23rd, Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $365.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.86, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.47 and a 200-day moving average of $316.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.25.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

