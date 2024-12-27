Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells 2,858 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total value of $1,041,140.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,201 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,242.29. This represents a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Anurag Saha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
CrowdStrike stock opened at $365.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.86, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.47 and a 200-day moving average of $316.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33.
A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.25.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
