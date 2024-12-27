Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells 11,217 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,017,256.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,115,237.54. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $365.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.47 and its 200-day moving average is $316.36. The stock has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.