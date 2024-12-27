Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 5,505 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $1,973,377.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,536,731.71. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $365.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.25.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.