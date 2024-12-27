Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) CFO Sells 1,586 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Beaver sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $17,208.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,038.60. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EOLS opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.27. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

