Insider Selling: Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Director Sells 83,817 Shares of Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Mcguire sold 83,817 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $45,261.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,340,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,880.80. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Terrance Mcguire also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Terrance Mcguire sold 75,776 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $34,099.20.
- On Friday, December 20th, Terrance Mcguire sold 119,805 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $50,318.10.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Terrance Mcguire sold 74,764 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $35,139.08.
- On Monday, December 16th, Terrance Mcguire sold 65,359 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $30,718.73.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Terrance Mcguire sold 160,400 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $94,636.00.
- On Monday, December 9th, Terrance Mcguire sold 150,000 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $91,500.00.
Invivyd Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Invivyd, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.20.
Institutional Trading of Invivyd
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the second quarter worth about $629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 474,301 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invivyd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invivyd by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 53,499 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invivyd by 198.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.
Invivyd Company Profile
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.
