Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells 413 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $243,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,576,930. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.56, for a total value of $260,008.28.

On Monday, December 9th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.50, for a total value of $257,505.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total transaction of $238,503.37.

On Monday, November 25th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total transaction of $232,424.01.

On Monday, November 18th, Javier Olivan sold 620 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.00, for a total transaction of $345,340.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Javier Olivan sold 4,891 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.16, for a total value of $2,822,889.56.

On Friday, November 1st, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.58, for a total value of $234,410.54.

On Friday, October 25th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.16, for a total value of $237,128.08.

On Friday, October 18th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.65, for a total transaction of $239,808.45.

On Friday, October 11th, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.83, for a total transaction of $241,534.79.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $603.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $587.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.17. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $340.01 and a one year high of $638.40.

Meta Platforms last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 105 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

