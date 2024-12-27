Insider Selling: Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Insider Sells $290,400.00 in Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,346.64. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Schneider National Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SNDR opened at $29.61 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

