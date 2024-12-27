Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 1,654 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $74,264.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,220,573.60. This represents a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 0.7 %

TWST opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 613,057 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 575,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,167,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,101,000 after purchasing an additional 526,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 521,272 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Twist Bioscience

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.