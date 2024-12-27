Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $36,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,653.20. This represents a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

VYGR stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

