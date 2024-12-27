Insider Selling: WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Insider Sells 6,553 Shares of Stock

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) insider Brett Moyer sold 6,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $11,729.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,498.05. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Brett Moyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Brett Moyer sold 84 shares of WiSA Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $166.32.
WiSA Technologies Stock Up 10.7 %
NASDAQ:WISA opened at $2.28 on Friday. WiSA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on WiSA Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.
