Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Sells $870,000.00 in Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 30,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,444,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,890,877. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Intrepid Potash Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $22.10 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.21.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 16.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
About Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.
