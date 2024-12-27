Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.95. 106,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 379,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $230.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Oil Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1,584.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 167,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 565,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

