Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Down 41.2% in December

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,798,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 150.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

