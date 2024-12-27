Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Down 41.2% in December

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,798,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 150.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.55.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.