Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $530.05 and last traded at $529.96. Approximately 17,558,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 37,241,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $522.87.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.10.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
