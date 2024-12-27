Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $530.05 and last traded at $529.96. Approximately 17,558,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 37,241,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $522.87.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.10.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

