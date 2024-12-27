Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Director Terrance Mcguire Sells 75,776 Shares

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Mcguire sold 75,776 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $34,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,624.10. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terrance Mcguire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Terrance Mcguire sold 83,817 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $45,261.18.

On Friday, December 20th, Terrance Mcguire sold 119,805 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $50,318.10.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Terrance Mcguire sold 74,764 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $35,139.08.

On Monday, December 16th, Terrance Mcguire sold 65,359 shares of Invivyd stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $30,718.73.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Terrance Mcguire sold 160,400 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $94,636.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Terrance Mcguire sold 150,000 shares of Invivyd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $91,500.00.

Shares of Invivyd stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. Invivyd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IVVD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invivyd from $9.50 to $3.55 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invivyd presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVVD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invivyd by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Invivyd by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invivyd during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Invivyd by 4,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

