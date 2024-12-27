iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69.

