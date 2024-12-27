iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.