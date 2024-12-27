iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.02. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- Trading Halts Explained
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.