iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Short Interest Up 150.4% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 150.4% from the November 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTO opened at $23.61 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.0886 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

