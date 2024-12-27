Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 1,947.1% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JAPSY opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Japan Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Japan Airlines will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

