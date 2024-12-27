JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 1,285.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JE Cleantech Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of JCSE opened at $1.52 on Friday. JE Cleantech has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06.

JE Cleantech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.68%.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

