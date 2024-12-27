JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 173760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on JELD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 200,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,941,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,416.96. This trade represents a 1.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

