John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Insider Noni L. Ellison Purchases 980 Shares of Stock

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) insider Noni L. Ellison acquired 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $11,299.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,016.99. This represents a 88.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.2017 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 70,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 135.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,563,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

