John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Insider Noni L. Ellison Purchases 980 Shares of Stock

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) insider Noni L. Ellison acquired 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $11,299.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,016.99. This represents a 88.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance
John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.2017 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Income Securities Trust
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.