John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Insider Noni L. Ellison Acquires 675 Shares of Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) insider Noni L. Ellison bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $11,130.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $24,866.92. This represents a 81.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:HPF opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2,654.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

