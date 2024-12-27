John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Insider Noni L. Ellison Acquires 675 Shares of Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) insider Noni L. Ellison bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $11,130.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $24,866.92. This represents a 81.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE:HPF opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $19.00.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.