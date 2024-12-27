John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Insider Noni L. Ellison Acquires 740 Shares

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) insider Noni L. Ellison acquired 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,292.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919.58. The trade was a 82.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HPS stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $76,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.6% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

