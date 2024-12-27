John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Insider Noni L. Ellison Acquires 740 Shares

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) insider Noni L. Ellison acquired 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,292.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919.58. The trade was a 82.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of HPS stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
