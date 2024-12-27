Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.13. Approximately 277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.
Jonestown Bank & Trust Trading Down 5.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.
About Jonestown Bank & Trust
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
