JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 226,138 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.71% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,150,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.3303 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

